Topeka cyclists to participate for 4th year in worldwide Ride of...

Cyclists will meet at 6:30 p.m. Wednesday in the parking lot west of KTWU on the Washburn campus, 1700 SW College Avenue Shawnee County Sheriff Herman Jones speaks about dangers cyclists face, just before the group took off on the Ride of Silence in 2016. Nationally, last year 445 events coincided with Ride of Silence worldwide.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Capital-Journal.