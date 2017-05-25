Topeka Councilwoman Hiller announces ...

Topeka Councilwoman Hiller announces bid for third term in District 1

7 hrs ago Read more: The Capital-Journal

Supporters stood behind Topeka City Councilwoman Karen Hiller as she announced Thursday she is seeking re-election. Saying she's proud to have been a part of the good things happening in Topeka, Councilwoman Karen Hiller announced Tuesday she's running for her third term representing central Topeka's District 1 on the city council.

