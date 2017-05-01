Topeka Councilman Jensen to hold town hall meeting Thursday evening
Topeka City Councilman Brendan Jensen will hold a town meeting at 6:30 p.m. Thursday in Room 101C at the Topeka and Shawnee County Public Library, 1515 S.W. 10 Gerber indicated Jensen, who represents District 6 in central and west-central Topeka, will provide a general update on council activities; discuss this year's efforts to craft the city's 2018 budget; and hold a question-and-answer session.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Capital-Journal.
Add your comments below
Topeka Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Add a word, drop a word game (Apr '16)
|22 hr
|Princess Hey
|187
|Possible change in governors not altering Kansa...
|Apr 23
|Alden
|2
|Why can't I use the little girls room.
|Apr 10
|John Marteny
|2
|Effort seeks to name Topeka bridge after Africa...
|Apr 7
|Oh No You Di-nt
|1
|GOP failure in Congress boosts Medicaid effort ...
|Mar '17
|Cordwainer Trout
|2
|Topeka JCPenneys tapped for possible closure
|Mar '17
|Whiny1
|1
|Kansas judge rules sperm donor not on hook for ...
|Jan '17
|give a gift and pay
|3
Find what you want!
Search Topeka Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC