Topeka Councilman Jensen to hold town hall meeting Thursday evening

Topeka City Councilman Brendan Jensen will hold a town meeting at 6:30 p.m. Thursday in Room 101C at the Topeka and Shawnee County Public Library, 1515 S.W. 10 Gerber indicated Jensen, who represents District 6 in central and west-central Topeka, will provide a general update on council activities; discuss this year's efforts to craft the city's 2018 budget; and hold a question-and-answer session.

