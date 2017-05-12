Topeka-area letter carriers to collect nonperishable food items Saturday
Topeka-area letter carriers will hold their annual Stamp Out Hunger Food Drive on Saturday, collecting nonperishable food items in bags left by mailboxes and delivering them to community food banks and pantries. Last year, 80 million pounds of nonperishable food was donated nationwide during the drive, with 582,951 pounds donated in Kansas, according to a news release.
