Theft of wiring forces Topeka's Fields of Greens to 'throw everything out'
The theft of wiring from near downtown Topeka's Field of Greens restaurant left it without electrical power Saturday, said owner Chris Schultz. Schultz said in a video on his Facebook page that someone stole the line that runs the power into the store at 909 S. Kansas Ave. and disconnected it from the power grid.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Capital-Journal.
Add your comments below
Topeka Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Why can't I use the little girls room.
|May 9
|The hair
|4
|Add a word, drop a word game (Apr '16)
|May 6
|Princess Hey
|193
|Possible change in governors not altering Kansa...
|Apr 23
|Alden
|2
|Effort seeks to name Topeka bridge after Africa...
|Apr '17
|Oh No You Di-nt
|1
|GOP failure in Congress boosts Medicaid effort ...
|Mar '17
|Cordwainer Trout
|2
|Topeka JCPenneys tapped for possible closure
|Mar '17
|Whiny1
|1
|Kansas judge rules sperm donor not on hook for ...
|Jan '17
|give a gift and pay
|3
Find what you want!
Search Topeka Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC