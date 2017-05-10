Silver Lake High School to go to blended schedule
Members of the Silver Lake Unified School District 372 board of education on Wednesday approved changes to the Silver Lake Jr./Sr. High School handbook to reflect schedule changes that will take effect at the start of the 2017-18 school year. Principal Brad Womack said that beginning in August, students at the secondary school will use a schedule "almost identical" to the one Topeka High School uses, in which students will take seven classes a day on Monday, Thursday and Friday while following a block schedule on Tuesday and Wednesday.
