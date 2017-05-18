Shawnee County officials to meet with Topeka officials to try to sort out sewer system matter

Assistant Shawnee County counselor Jonathan Brzon, standing at the lectern, listens to a commissioner speak at Thursday's meeting of the Shawnee County Commission. Assistant Shawnee County counselor Jonathan Brzon encouraged county commissioners Thursday to allow the owner of four parcels of land in uincorporated Shawnee County to install septic systems to serve them, saying city of Topeka regulations ban that owner from hooking up to the nearby Half Day Creek Sewer Interceptor system.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Capital-Journal.