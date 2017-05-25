Shawnee County legislators express su...

Shawnee County legislators express support for stronger oversight of DCF

Shawnee County legislators expressed support Wednesday for stronger oversight of the Kansas Department for Children and Families, a day after thousands of pages of agency records were unsealed related to 7-year-old Adrian Jones, who was killed by his father and stepmother in 2015. Rep. John Alcala, D-Topeka, said DCF has a "resume of dysfunctionality," adding that legislators need to ramp up oversight of the agency.

