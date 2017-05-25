Shawnee County legislators express support for stronger oversight of DCF

Shawnee County legislators expressed support Wednesday for stronger oversight of the Kansas Department for Children and Families, a day after thousands of pages of agency records were unsealed related to 7-year-old Adrian Jones, who was killed by his father and stepmother in 2015. Rep. John Alcala, D-Topeka, said DCF has a "resume of dysfunctionality," adding that legislators need to ramp up oversight of the agency.

