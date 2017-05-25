Severe storms, flooding to threaten holiday festivities across central US this weekend
Anyone with outdoor weekend plans in areas from northeastern Oklahoma toward Indianapolis should consider moving them to Sunday or Monday. "A storm system developing over eastern Kansas on Saturday will spread the threat of severe weather from Topeka, Kansas, to St Louis and south toward Little Rock, Arkansas," said AccuWeather Meteorologist Kyle Brown.
