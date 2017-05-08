Seven-year-old passes away after drowning at Topeka hotel
Police said Keniya Jones passed away Sunday evening after she was rushed to a local hospital after being pulled from an indoor pool and was unresponsive at the Ramada Inn off 6th & Fairlawn Road. The General Manager at the hotel told KSNT News the young girl was dropped off at the pool, and her family were not guests of the hotel.
