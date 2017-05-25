Senate, House take four-day weekend ahead of final surge
The House and Senate departed the Capitol on Thursday for a four-day weekend in anticipation of a final push to resolve tax, education and budget conflicts. Movement on a new funding formula for K-12 public education occurred Thursday with passage of a House bill and adoption of an alternative by a Senate committee.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Capital-Journal.
Add your comments below
Topeka Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Add a word, drop a word game (Apr '16)
|3 hr
|Princess Hey
|197
|Kobach says he won't pre-judge voter fraud pane...
|May 18
|josh
|1
|Why can't I use the little girls room.
|May 9
|The hair
|4
|Possible change in governors not altering Kansa...
|Apr '17
|Alden
|2
|Effort seeks to name Topeka bridge after Africa...
|Apr '17
|Oh No You Di-nt
|1
|GOP failure in Congress boosts Medicaid effort ...
|Mar '17
|Cordwainer Trout
|2
|Topeka JCPenneys tapped for possible closure
|Mar '17
|Whiny1
|1
Find what you want!
Search Topeka Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC