S. Kansas Ave banners will honor Topekans for military service
The project, Hometown Heroes, will see as many as 68 banners adorning lampposts along S. Kansas Avenue in honor of current and former members of the military who have a tie to Kansas' capital city. Friends and family can apply at http://bit.ly/MVPBanner and pay a fee to have a loved one included in the project.
