Red Cross to offer Everyday Heroes Bootcamp Disaster Training for new volunteers in Topeka area

The free two-day training session will be offered from 5 to 9 p.m. Friday, June 2, and 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturday, June 3, at the local Red Cross office. Individuals who would like to become trained in disaster response services may wish to attend a two-day "boot camp" in early June at the Kansas Capital Area Chapter of the American Red Cross, 1221 S.W. 17th.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Capital-Journal.