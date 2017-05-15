Police: gang's disdain for rival's grave spurred slaying
Street gang members urinating on the grave of a rival gang member may have triggered a retaliatory shooting that killed a 20-year-old man in April 2016, a Topeka police detective testified Monday. The detective testified during a pre-trial hearing of Christopher Shawn Pattillo, 18, of Topeka, who is one of two men charged with the shooting death of Brian Wade Miller on April 8, 2016, in the 2000 block of S.E. Echo Ridge.
