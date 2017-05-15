PHOTOS: Salvation Army Civic Lunch

PHOTOS: Salvation Army Civic Lunch

In Recognition of the 62nd Annual National Salvation Army week the Topeka salvation Army held a recognition lunch on Monday at the Headquarters, 1320 SE 6th Ave. Each year, this week serves as an opportunity to recognize the volunteers, donors and program beneficiaries who have enabled the Salvation Army to serve the community in many ways. WIBW's Melissa Brunner was emcee for the lunch.

