PHOTOS: Salvation Army Civic Lunch
In Recognition of the 62nd Annual National Salvation Army week the Topeka salvation Army held a recognition lunch on Monday at the Headquarters, 1320 SE 6th Ave. Each year, this week serves as an opportunity to recognize the volunteers, donors and program beneficiaries who have enabled the Salvation Army to serve the community in many ways. WIBW's Melissa Brunner was emcee for the lunch.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Capital-Journal.
Add your comments below
Topeka Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Why can't I use the little girls room.
|May 9
|The hair
|4
|Add a word, drop a word game (Apr '16)
|May 6
|Princess Hey
|193
|Possible change in governors not altering Kansa...
|Apr 23
|Alden
|2
|Effort seeks to name Topeka bridge after Africa...
|Apr '17
|Oh No You Di-nt
|1
|GOP failure in Congress boosts Medicaid effort ...
|Mar '17
|Cordwainer Trout
|2
|Topeka JCPenneys tapped for possible closure
|Mar '17
|Whiny1
|1
|Kansas judge rules sperm donor not on hook for ...
|Jan '17
|give a gift and pay
|3
Find what you want!
Search Topeka Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC