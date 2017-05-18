Painting of Kansas Muslim teen to han...

Painting of Kansas Muslim teen to hang in US Capitol

14 hrs ago Read more: Myrtle Beach Online

A portrait of a Muslim teenager from Kansas painted by a schoolmate will soon be hung in the U.S. Capitol. The Topeka Capital-Journal reports Republican Rep. Lynn Jenkins of Topeka visited Washburn Rural High School on Monday to present a certificate to the artist, 18-year-old Claire Fallon.

