NOTO muralist hopes to complete lates...

NOTO muralist hopes to complete latest work, dozens of businesses to...

Next Story Prev Story
15 hrs ago Read more: The Capital-Journal

Artist Jason Riedel sits next to his favorite part of his "Artists Live Forever" mural at the NOTO Arts Center. A bucket of painting supplies sits in front of the airbrushed Jimi Hendrix, just one of the many artists featured on Jason Riedel's "Artists Live Forever" mural at the NOTO Arts Center.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Capital-Journal.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Topeka Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Add a word, drop a word game (Apr '16) 22 min -Glinda- 192
News Possible change in governors not altering Kansa... Apr 23 Alden 2
Why can't I use the little girls room. Apr 10 John Marteny 2
News Effort seeks to name Topeka bridge after Africa... Apr 7 Oh No You Di-nt 1
News GOP failure in Congress boosts Medicaid effort ... Mar '17 Cordwainer Trout 2
News Topeka JCPenneys tapped for possible closure Mar '17 Whiny1 1
News Kansas judge rules sperm donor not on hook for ... Jan '17 give a gift and pay 3
See all Topeka Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Topeka Forum Now

Topeka Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Topeka Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. North Korea
  2. China
  3. Supreme Court
  4. Syria
  5. Iran
  1. South Korea
  2. Health Care
  3. Gunman
  4. Mexico
  5. Egypt
 

Topeka, KS

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 22,339 • Total comments across all topics: 280,799,649

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC