No drugs or alcohol found in system of trucker killed in Dec. 23 crash

Internal injuries claimed the life of Dustin A. Seitz, a 21-year-old Lexington, Mo., man killed the morning of Dec. 23 in a tractor-trailer accident near the junction of N.W. US-24 and US-75 highways, according to an autopsy report. No drugs or alcohol were found in the system of Seitz, who "died from internal injuries caused by a single vehicle accident at highway speeds," said the report by Shawnee County coroner Charles Glenn.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Capital-Journal.