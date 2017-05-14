New restaurant opens on corner of 10th and Quincy, plans to focus on family dining

Guillermo Rivera, the owner of Bruno's Downtown Grill and Bar, 1003 S.E. Quincy St., is opening his new restaurant full-time on Tuesday, and hopes to offer family-friendly dining with a bit of spice. Bruno's Downtown Grill and Bar, 1003 S.E. Quincy St., has hosted soft openings for their Sunday brunch since the beginning of May. Starting Tuesday, the American-style eatery hopes to be open six days a week.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Capital-Journal.