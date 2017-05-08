Missing dog reunited with owner after...

Missing dog reunited with owner after car accident

Harley, a ten-month-old, Maltese-yorkie mix, was reunited with his Topeka owner after a rollover accident last week. He was riding along in the car, harnessed in, with 75-year-old Topeka resident Lyla Holt-Eyer when she accidentally swerved off the road and flipped her car.

