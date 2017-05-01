Man bound over as shooter of Topeka police detective Brian Hill in Oakland
On Monday, Shawnee County District Court Judge Cheryl Rios bound over Christopher Harris on charges of attempted capital murder in the shooting of Topeka Police Det. Brian Hill, aggravated robbery of Jayson McBroom-Edwards, aggravated assault of police officer Kyle Jeanneret with a deadly weapon, and criminal possession of a firearm by a felon within five years of a felony conviction.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Capital-Journal.
Add your comments below
Topeka Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Add a word, drop a word game (Apr '16)
|Sun
|Princess Hey
|187
|Possible change in governors not altering Kansa...
|Apr 23
|Alden
|2
|Why can't I use the little girls room.
|Apr 10
|John Marteny
|2
|Effort seeks to name Topeka bridge after Africa...
|Apr 7
|Oh No You Di-nt
|1
|GOP failure in Congress boosts Medicaid effort ...
|Mar '17
|Cordwainer Trout
|2
|Topeka JCPenneys tapped for possible closure
|Mar '17
|Whiny1
|1
|Kansas judge rules sperm donor not on hook for ...
|Jan '17
|give a gift and pay
|3
Find what you want!
Search Topeka Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC