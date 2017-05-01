Man bound over as shooter of Topeka police detective Brian Hill in Oakland

On Monday, Shawnee County District Court Judge Cheryl Rios bound over Christopher Harris on charges of attempted capital murder in the shooting of Topeka Police Det. Brian Hill, aggravated robbery of Jayson McBroom-Edwards, aggravated assault of police officer Kyle Jeanneret with a deadly weapon, and criminal possession of a firearm by a felon within five years of a felony conviction.

