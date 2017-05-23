Longtime organizer of Topeka's German...

Longtime organizer of Topeka's Germanfest reflects on history of service, commitment to church

Joanne Domme, left, Maureen Steinbock, and Lisa Steinbock, right, are a few of those responsible for cooking up the food that will be available for purchase at Germanfest 2017, June 3 and 4. The menu includes Sauerbraten, Pork and Sauerkraut, German Sausage, Kautstrudel, Noodles and Sage balls, German Potato Salad, Fried Chicken, Dumplings with Green Beans and ham, Brats, German Coleslaw and Cake. Her father, born in Kamenka, Russia, was transported to Germany and then the U.S. before starting a family with Marcella Domme, who founded the Sacred Heart Catholic Parish's Germanfest .

