There are on the Fredericksburg.com story from 9 hrs ago, titled Kobach says he won't pre-judge voter fraud panel's findings. In it, Fredericksburg.com reports that:

In this Wednesday, May 17, 2017 photo, Kansas Secretary of State Kris Kobach shows family photos to a reporters in his office in Topeka, Kan. Kobach has been picked by President Donald J. Trump to help lead a new commission on election fraud.

Join the discussion below, or Read more at Fredericksburg.com.