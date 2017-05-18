Kobach says he won't pre-judge voter ...

Kobach says he won't pre-judge voter fraud panel's findings

Next Story Prev Story
14 hrs ago Read more: KTMF

Kobach has been picked by President Donald J. Trump to help lead a new commission on ... . In this Wednesday, May 17, 2017 photo, Kansas Secretary of State Kris Kobach talks with a reporter in his office in Topeka, Kan.

Start the conversation, or Read more at KTMF.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Topeka Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Kobach says he won't pre-judge voter fraud pane... 8 hr josh 1
Why can't I use the little girls room. May 9 The hair 4
Add a word, drop a word game (Apr '16) May 6 Princess Hey 193
News Possible change in governors not altering Kansa... Apr 23 Alden 2
News Effort seeks to name Topeka bridge after Africa... Apr '17 Oh No You Di-nt 1
News GOP failure in Congress boosts Medicaid effort ... Mar '17 Cordwainer Trout 2
News Topeka JCPenneys tapped for possible closure Mar '17 Whiny1 1
See all Topeka Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Topeka Forum Now

Severe Weather Alert

Flash Flood Watch for Shawnee County was issued at May 19 at 4:17AM CDT

Topeka Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Topeka Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. Mexico
  3. Iran
  4. Microsoft
  5. China
  1. Wall Street
  2. Health Care
  3. Saudi Arabia
  4. Afghanistan
  5. North Korea
 

Topeka, KS

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 23,549 • Total comments across all topics: 281,122,539

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC