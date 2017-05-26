Kansas Supreme Court rejects overturn...

Kansas Supreme Court rejects overturning King Phillip Amman Reu-El's...

Friday May 26 Read more: The Capital-Journal

King Phillip Amman Reu-El, formerly Phillip Cheatham Jr., is sentenced to a life term on the capital murder conviction without the possibility of parole for at least 25 years and a consecutive prison term of 13 years and nine months for an attempted murder count. King Phillip Amman Reu-El's attempt to withdraw his no contest pleas to the 2003 killings of two women and severe wounding of a third woman was rejected Friday by the Kansas Supreme Court.

