Kansas Senate backs down from floor debate on concealed guns
Kansas Senate President Susan Wagle, left, R-Wichita, confers with Sens. Julia Lynn, center, R-Olathe, and Ty Masterson, right, R-Andover, during a debate over a bill on banning concealed guns in hospitals, Tuesday, May 16, 2017, at the Statehouse in Topeka, Kan. The Senate has returned the bill to committee for more work with current state law allowing concealed guns in public hospitals starting in July.
