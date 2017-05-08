Kansas legislature moves to strengthe...

Kansas legislature moves to strengthen sex trafficking laws

Next Story Prev Story
10 hrs ago Read more: The Capital-Journal

The Kansas House sent a bill to Gov. Sam Brownback's desk Monday that strengthens the state's sex trafficking laws and adds new statutes aimed at preventing the exploitation of children. New crimes, including the use of a communication devise for the purpose of sex trafficking or exploitation of children, and promoting sex tourism, give prosecutors "more tools in the toolbox" when charging sex trafficking an related offenses, Rep. Blaine Finch, R-Ottawa.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Capital-Journal.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Topeka Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Why can't I use the little girls room. 11 hr The hair 4
Add a word, drop a word game (Apr '16) May 6 Princess Hey 193
News Possible change in governors not altering Kansa... Apr 23 Alden 2
News Effort seeks to name Topeka bridge after Africa... Apr '17 Oh No You Di-nt 1
News GOP failure in Congress boosts Medicaid effort ... Mar '17 Cordwainer Trout 2
News Topeka JCPenneys tapped for possible closure Mar '17 Whiny1 1
News Kansas judge rules sperm donor not on hook for ... Jan '17 give a gift and pay 3
See all Topeka Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Topeka Forum Now

Topeka Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Topeka Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. North Korea
  3. Health Care
  4. Gunman
  5. Syria
  1. South Korea
  2. Mexico
  3. Egypt
  4. Iran
  5. Kentucky Derby
 

Topeka, KS

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 24,501 • Total comments across all topics: 280,890,578

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC