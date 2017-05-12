Kansas House moves to cut food sales ...

Kansas House moves to cut food sales tax, abolish short list of exemptions

The Kansas House voted to alter an innocuous bill Friday with amendments deleting about $60 million in sales tax exemptions on July 1 and putting in motion the process of slicing the state's sales tax on food by 1 cent on the dollar in 2020. The bill giving Marion County permission to extend a 0.5 percent sales tax for local projects was hijacked by a series of amendments altering the state's 6.5 percent sales tax on food that ranks among the highest in the nation.

