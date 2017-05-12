Kansas House moves to cut food sales tax, abolish short list of exemptions
The Kansas House voted to alter an innocuous bill Friday with amendments deleting about $60 million in sales tax exemptions on July 1 and putting in motion the process of slicing the state's sales tax on food by 1 cent on the dollar in 2020. The bill giving Marion County permission to extend a 0.5 percent sales tax for local projects was hijacked by a series of amendments altering the state's 6.5 percent sales tax on food that ranks among the highest in the nation.
