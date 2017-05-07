K-State grad Pete Souza to receive inaugural Alumni Excellence Award from school
Former White House photographer Pete Souza will receive the K-State Alumni Association's Alumni Excellence Award this fall, the university announced in a news release this week. Souza, who was The Topeka Capital-Journal's 2013 Kansan of the Year , will receive K-State's inaugural "Alumni Excellence Award" on October 13. The award will recognize "an alumna or alumnus of K-State whose career, service and achievements exemplify the spirit, values and excellence of the university," according the release.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Capital-Journal.
Add your comments below
Topeka Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Add a word, drop a word game (Apr '16)
|Sat
|Princess Hey
|193
|Possible change in governors not altering Kansa...
|Apr 23
|Alden
|2
|Why can't I use the little girls room.
|Apr 10
|John Marteny
|2
|Effort seeks to name Topeka bridge after Africa...
|Apr '17
|Oh No You Di-nt
|1
|GOP failure in Congress boosts Medicaid effort ...
|Mar '17
|Cordwainer Trout
|2
|Topeka JCPenneys tapped for possible closure
|Mar '17
|Whiny1
|1
|Kansas judge rules sperm donor not on hook for ...
|Jan '17
|give a gift and pay
|3
Find what you want!
Search Topeka Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC