Judge consolidates hearing for North Topeka triple murder defendants
Shane Mays, Joseph Krahn, Brian Flowers, and Joseph Lowery, the four charged in the triple homicide that occurred in March, sit in Shawnee County District Court, Friday afternoon, as their attorneys argue to Judge Nancy Parrish against having a joint preliminary hearing. District Attorney Mike Kagay makes the argument that Shane Mays, Joseph Krahn, Brian Flowers, and Joseph Lowery, the four charged in the triple homicide that occurred in March, should have one joint preliminary hearing instead of four separate ones during a hearing Friday afternoon in Shawnee County District Court.
