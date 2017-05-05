Judge allows transcript of closed hea...

Judge allows transcript of closed hearing with juror in Jacob Ewing trial

Jackson County District Court Judge Norbert Marek said Friday he won't stop The Topeka Capital-Journal from obtaining a transcript of a closed hearing with a juror the day Jacob Ewing was acquitted of raping a teenage girl. Before the jury deliberated April 20, prosecutor Jacqie Spradling raised a concern with a female juror's ability to serve, and a conference to discuss the matter with the juror in question was held in the judge's chambers without first being discussed in court.

