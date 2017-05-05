Judge allows transcript of closed hearing with juror in Jacob Ewing trial

Jackson County District Court Judge Norbert Marek said Friday he won't stop The Topeka Capital-Journal from obtaining a transcript of a closed hearing with a juror the day Jacob Ewing was acquitted of raping a teenage girl. Before the jury deliberated April 20, prosecutor Jacqie Spradling raised a concern with a female juror's ability to serve, and a conference to discuss the matter with the juror in question was held in the judge's chambers without first being discussed in court.

