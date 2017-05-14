Intentionally set fire late Saturday kills dog in Old Town neighborhood of Central Topeka
A fire that officials said was intentionally set caused an estimated $18,000 in damage to a house and killed a dog late Saturday in the Fire officials said the Topeka Police Department working a report of a shooting in which a vehicle was struck by shotgun pellets near S.W. 7th and Fillmore, when a passerby told an officer that smoke was coming from a house at 709 S.W. Fillmore. It wasn't immediately known if the fire was related to the shooting incident that had been reported minutes earlier.
