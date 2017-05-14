Intentionally set fire late Saturday kills dog in Old Town neighborhood of Central Topeka

A fire that officials said was intentionally set caused an estimated $18,000 in damage to a house and killed a dog late Saturday in the Fire officials said the Topeka Police Department working a report of a shooting in which a vehicle was struck by shotgun pellets near S.W. 7th and Fillmore, when a passerby told an officer that smoke was coming from a house at 709 S.W. Fillmore. It wasn't immediately known if the fire was related to the shooting incident that had been reported minutes earlier.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Capital-Journal.