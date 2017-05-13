Governing bodies to take up street repairs, golf course improvements

Topeka's governing body plans Tuesday to consider seeking to help address problems with the city's streets by earmarking more than $9.8 million in leftover revenue from a countywide, half-cent sales tax to go to a pavement management plan. The Shawnee County Commission will meet at 9 a.m. Monday in its chambers in Room B-11 of the County Courthouse, 200 S.E. 7th, while the Topeka City Council will meet at 6 p.m. Tuesday in its chambers at 214 S.E. 8th.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Capital-Journal.