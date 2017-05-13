Governing bodies to take up street re...

Governing bodies to take up street repairs, golf course improvements

Next Story Prev Story
14 hrs ago Read more: The Capital-Journal

Topeka's governing body plans Tuesday to consider seeking to help address problems with the city's streets by earmarking more than $9.8 million in leftover revenue from a countywide, half-cent sales tax to go to a pavement management plan. The Shawnee County Commission will meet at 9 a.m. Monday in its chambers in Room B-11 of the County Courthouse, 200 S.E. 7th, while the Topeka City Council will meet at 6 p.m. Tuesday in its chambers at 214 S.E. 8th.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Capital-Journal.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Topeka Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Why can't I use the little girls room. May 9 The hair 4
Add a word, drop a word game (Apr '16) May 6 Princess Hey 193
News Possible change in governors not altering Kansa... Apr 23 Alden 2
News Effort seeks to name Topeka bridge after Africa... Apr '17 Oh No You Di-nt 1
News GOP failure in Congress boosts Medicaid effort ... Mar '17 Cordwainer Trout 2
News Topeka JCPenneys tapped for possible closure Mar '17 Whiny1 1
News Kansas judge rules sperm donor not on hook for ... Jan '17 give a gift and pay 3
See all Topeka Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Topeka Forum Now

Topeka Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Topeka Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Iran
  2. North Korea
  3. China
  4. Mexico
  5. Pope Francis
  1. Health Care
  2. Syria
  3. Iraq
  4. South Korea
  5. Ebola
 

Topeka, KS

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 20,319 • Total comments across all topics: 281,004,278

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC