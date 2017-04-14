Four killed, including suspect, in shootings at Kansas home for special needs adults
Four people were killed after a gunman opened fire inside a home for adults with special needs on Sunday afternoon, according to police in Topeka, Kansas. Th... -- White House chief of staff Reince Priebus defended President Trump's invitation to Philippines President Rodrigo Duterte, saying the meeting is important in th... "It's the best thing we ever got."
Start the conversation, or Read more at KRVN-AM Lexington.
Add your comments below
Topeka Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Add a word, drop a word game (Apr '16)
|16 hr
|Princess Hey
|187
|Possible change in governors not altering Kansa...
|Apr 23
|Alden
|2
|Why can't I use the little girls room.
|Apr 10
|John Marteny
|2
|Effort seeks to name Topeka bridge after Africa...
|Apr 7
|Oh No You Di-nt
|1
|GOP failure in Congress boosts Medicaid effort ...
|Mar '17
|Cordwainer Trout
|2
|Topeka JCPenneys tapped for possible closure
|Mar '17
|Whiny1
|1
|Kansas judge rules sperm donor not on hook for ...
|Jan '17
|give a gift and pay
|3
Find what you want!
Search Topeka Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC