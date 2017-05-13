Former adult store in North Topeka transformed into insurance office
A building that used to house adult entertainment businesses at 2315 N.W. Topeka Blvd. has been completely changed and converted into the Topeka office for Kansas Insurance Inc. A building which previously was the site of After Dark Video and a lingerie and gifts shop called Bang! Your Romance Headquarters at 2315 N.W. Topeka Blvd. has been completely transformed into the Topeka office for Kansas Insurance Inc. Travis Oliver and his dog Jayhawk Junior have opened the new Topeka office of Kansas Insurance Inc. in the renovated building at 2315 N.W. Topeka Blvd. that previously was the site of After Dark Video and a lingerie and gifts shop called Bang! Your Romance Headquarters.
