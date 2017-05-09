Emerson running to retain seat in Topeka City Council District 4
In this May 17, 2016, file photo, 4th District candidate Anthony Emerson listens to ballots being cast. Topeka City Councilman Tony Emerson announced Tuesday he's running to seek to retain the seat he holds representing District 4 in southeast Topeka.
