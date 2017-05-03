Eight robberies in five months get To...

Eight robberies in five months get Topeka man federal indictment

Read more: The Wichita Eagle

Prosecutors say Joshua Alexander Musgraves pulled off eight Topeka- and Lawrence-area robberies between December and April. An indictment handed down Wednesday by a federal grand jury called to serve in the United States District Court in the District of Kansas charges him with 13 criminal counts, according to a statement from U.S. Attorney Tom Beall.

