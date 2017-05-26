Drive seeks donations of supplies for Boys & Girls Clubs of Topeka
For the second straight year, members of the 2016 class of Leadership Greater Topeka are carrying out a "Stuff the Bus" drive seeking to collect enough contributions of program supplies for Boys & Girls Clubs of Topeka to fill a school bus. Business partners throughout the community are collecting donations for the drive through June 21, the class said this week in a news release.
