Digital Inclusion in Topeka | Field Reports
At the Topeka & Shawnee County Public Library , KS, we call our website our digital offerings and our social media channels our "digital branch," and we want everyone in Shawnee County to be able to access the digital content and the services the library offers to its customers. Shawnee County covers approximately 550 square miles, and there are more than 178,000 residents, mostly in Topeka, which is the state capital.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Library Journal.
Add your comments below
Topeka Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Add a word, drop a word game (Apr '16)
|4 hr
|-Glinda-
|192
|Possible change in governors not altering Kansa...
|Apr 23
|Alden
|2
|Why can't I use the little girls room.
|Apr 10
|John Marteny
|2
|Effort seeks to name Topeka bridge after Africa...
|Apr 7
|Oh No You Di-nt
|1
|GOP failure in Congress boosts Medicaid effort ...
|Mar '17
|Cordwainer Trout
|2
|Topeka JCPenneys tapped for possible closure
|Mar '17
|Whiny1
|1
|Kansas judge rules sperm donor not on hook for ...
|Jan '17
|give a gift and pay
|3
Find what you want!
Search Topeka Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC