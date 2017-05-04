Digital Inclusion in Topeka | Field R...

Digital Inclusion in Topeka | Field Reports

14 hrs ago Read more: Library Journal

At the Topeka & Shawnee County Public Library , KS, we call our website our digital offerings and our social media channels our "digital branch," and we want everyone in Shawnee County to be able to access the digital content and the services the library offers to its customers. Shawnee County covers approximately 550 square miles, and there are more than 178,000 residents, mostly in Topeka, which is the state capital.

