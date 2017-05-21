City of Topeka sees 'robust' increase in building permits so far in 2017
Topeka USD 501's Topeka Center for Advanced Learning and Careers is one of many projects KBS Constructors is currently working on. The city of Topeka has seen an increase in building permits this year, putting it on track to nearly double last year's construction.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Capital-Journal.
Comments
Add your comments below
Topeka Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Kobach says he won't pre-judge voter fraud pane...
|Thu
|josh
|1
|Why can't I use the little girls room.
|May 9
|The hair
|4
|Add a word, drop a word game (Apr '16)
|May 6
|Princess Hey
|193
|Possible change in governors not altering Kansa...
|Apr 23
|Alden
|2
|Effort seeks to name Topeka bridge after Africa...
|Apr '17
|Oh No You Di-nt
|1
|GOP failure in Congress boosts Medicaid effort ...
|Mar '17
|Cordwainer Trout
|2
|Topeka JCPenneys tapped for possible closure
|Mar '17
|Whiny1
|1
Find what you want!
Search Topeka Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC