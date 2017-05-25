City mistake sending out notices forc...

City mistake sending out notices forces Topeka City Council to meet today on short notice

Next Story Prev Story
11 hrs ago Read more: The Capital-Journal

City attorney Lisa Robertson said Thursday's meeting comes after the city's governing body - consisting of the nine council members and Mayor Larry Wolgast - voted 8-0 in December to establish and set boundaries for a TIF district targeted at encouraging property development in an area just north of S.W. 29th and Fairlawn Road. The discovery that Topeka's city government sent out incomplete notice to property owners and tenants located in a proposed tax increment financing district prompted the city to call a special city council meeting for Thursday while giving the public an uncharacteristically short advance notice of slightly more than 24 hours.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Capital-Journal.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Topeka Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Add a word, drop a word game (Apr '16) 8 hr -Glinda- 196
News Kobach says he won't pre-judge voter fraud pane... May 18 josh 1
Why can't I use the little girls room. May 9 The hair 4
News Possible change in governors not altering Kansa... Apr '17 Alden 2
News Effort seeks to name Topeka bridge after Africa... Apr '17 Oh No You Di-nt 1
News GOP failure in Congress boosts Medicaid effort ... Mar '17 Cordwainer Trout 2
News Topeka JCPenneys tapped for possible closure Mar '17 Whiny1 1
See all Topeka Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Topeka Forum Now

Topeka Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Topeka Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. North Korea
  2. Pope Francis
  3. Syria
  4. China
  5. Health Care
  1. Afghanistan
  2. Recession
  3. Microsoft
  4. Mexico
  5. Iran
 

Topeka, KS

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 23,272 • Total comments across all topics: 281,286,258

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC