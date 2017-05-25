City mistake sending out notices forces Topeka City Council to meet today on short notice
City attorney Lisa Robertson said Thursday's meeting comes after the city's governing body - consisting of the nine council members and Mayor Larry Wolgast - voted 8-0 in December to establish and set boundaries for a TIF district targeted at encouraging property development in an area just north of S.W. 29th and Fairlawn Road. The discovery that Topeka's city government sent out incomplete notice to property owners and tenants located in a proposed tax increment financing district prompted the city to call a special city council meeting for Thursday while giving the public an uncharacteristically short advance notice of slightly more than 24 hours.
