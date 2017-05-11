Ceremony naming Topeka bridge after black newspaper editor focuses on bringing people together

Delbert Wilburn, left, alongside Mayor Larry Wolgast, talks about Nick Chiles' legacy in Topeka during a bridge naming ceremony Thursday afternoon at bridge over the Shunganunga Creek on S.E. 10th Street The bridge over the Shunganunga Creek on S.E. 10th Street has been named the Nick Chiles Memorial Bridge. Chiles founded the Topeka Plaindealer newspaper in 1899.

