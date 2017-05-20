Carnival attracts Topeka families after Wichita tragedy
After securing six walk off wins this season Emporia State was walked off for the first time this year in a 6-5 loss to Central Oklahoma in TOPEKA, Kan - A carnival where a Wichita baby was electrocuted and later died is now being held in Topeka. 15-month-old Pressley Bartonek was shocked by a guard rail at the Evan United Show Carnival in Wichita last weekend.
