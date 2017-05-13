Barney Heeney Jr., WWII pilot and longtime Topeka attorney, dies at age 93

Barney Heeney Jr., a longtime Topeka attorney, World War II pilot and co-founder of the city's St. Patrick's Day celebration, died last week at the age of 93. Heeney was born March 6, 1924, and raised in the small northeast Kansas town of Beattie. He left the University of Nebraska to serve as a pilot during the second world war, earning his law degree after the war, according to an obituary.

