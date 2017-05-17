Affidavit: Topeka homicide defendant set time victim was to come to shooting site

Anthony Darcy, 81, is charged Wednesday with first-degree murder, aggravated assault with a deadly weapon and aggravated endangering a child, all felonies. Seeking evidence of contact between slaying victim Stephen Matthew Snyder and defendant Anthony N. Darcy, police said they were seeking call logs from his cell phone to show phone traffic between the two men before Snyder was fatally shot outside Darcy's southwest Topeka home on May 1, a case affidavit says.

