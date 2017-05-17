Affidavit: Topeka homicide defendant set time victim was to come to shooting site
Anthony Darcy, 81, is charged Wednesday with first-degree murder, aggravated assault with a deadly weapon and aggravated endangering a child, all felonies. Seeking evidence of contact between slaying victim Stephen Matthew Snyder and defendant Anthony N. Darcy, police said they were seeking call logs from his cell phone to show phone traffic between the two men before Snyder was fatally shot outside Darcy's southwest Topeka home on May 1, a case affidavit says.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Capital-Journal.
Add your comments below
Topeka Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Why can't I use the little girls room.
|May 9
|The hair
|4
|Add a word, drop a word game (Apr '16)
|May 6
|Princess Hey
|193
|Possible change in governors not altering Kansa...
|Apr 23
|Alden
|2
|Effort seeks to name Topeka bridge after Africa...
|Apr '17
|Oh No You Di-nt
|1
|GOP failure in Congress boosts Medicaid effort ...
|Mar '17
|Cordwainer Trout
|2
|Topeka JCPenneys tapped for possible closure
|Mar '17
|Whiny1
|1
|Kansas judge rules sperm donor not on hook for ...
|Jan '17
|give a gift and pay
|3
Find what you want!
Search Topeka Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC