Adopt-A-Pet: May 11, 2017

We're back for another week of Adopt-A-Pet! I have three pets for you this week and our first furry friend is Penny the dog! Penny is a 4 year old pit bull/boxer mix who was brought into the Topeka Helping Hands Humane Society because she was over-protective of her family. She's very nice, super loyal and might do best with older kids.

