60th Anniversary: Al and Donna Kuhlman

Saturday May 27 Read more: Daily Journal/Sunday Journal

Al and Donna Kuhlman, of Kansas, formerly of Kankakee, will be celebrating their 60th wedding anniversary June 1 with a card shower. They were married June 1, 1957, in Portland, Ind.

