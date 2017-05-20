50 Reasons: Plenty to explore within 3-hour drive of Topeka
S.P. Dinsmoor's Garden of Eden in Lucas In the mood for a day trip but not sure which direction you want to go or what you want to see? Here are 50 sites and events within a three-hour drive of Topeka that might be just what you're looking for. And just for fun, we've listed some "other places to stop" along the way to your destination.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Capital-Journal.
Add your comments below
Topeka Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Kobach says he won't pre-judge voter fraud pane...
|May 18
|josh
|1
|Why can't I use the little girls room.
|May 9
|The hair
|4
|Add a word, drop a word game (Apr '16)
|May 6
|Princess Hey
|193
|Possible change in governors not altering Kansa...
|Apr 23
|Alden
|2
|Effort seeks to name Topeka bridge after Africa...
|Apr '17
|Oh No You Di-nt
|1
|GOP failure in Congress boosts Medicaid effort ...
|Mar '17
|Cordwainer Trout
|2
|Topeka JCPenneys tapped for possible closure
|Mar '17
|Whiny1
|1
Find what you want!
Search Topeka Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC