15 citations issued during 'Click It or Ticket' saturation patrol in southwest Shawnee County
Deputies made 22 vehicle stops, which resulted in their issuing five speeding citations, four tickets in connection with safety belt violations and six other citations. The Shawnee County Sheriff's Office reported it issued 15 citations while conducting a saturation patrol between 7 and 11 a.m. Thursday in southwest Topeka's Washburn Rural area.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Capital-Journal.
Add your comments below
Topeka Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Add a word, drop a word game (Apr '16)
|May 26
|Princess Hey
|197
|Kobach says he won't pre-judge voter fraud pane...
|May 18
|josh
|1
|Why can't I use the little girls room.
|May 9
|The hair
|4
|Possible change in governors not altering Kansa...
|Apr '17
|Alden
|2
|Effort seeks to name Topeka bridge after Africa...
|Apr '17
|Oh No You Di-nt
|1
|GOP failure in Congress boosts Medicaid effort ...
|Mar '17
|Cordwainer Trout
|2
|Topeka JCPenneys tapped for possible closure
|Mar '17
|Whiny1
|1
Find what you want!
Search Topeka Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC