15 citations issued during 'Click It or Ticket' saturation patrol in southwest Shawnee County

Saturday May 27 Read more: The Capital-Journal

Deputies made 22 vehicle stops, which resulted in their issuing five speeding citations, four tickets in connection with safety belt violations and six other citations. The Shawnee County Sheriff's Office reported it issued 15 citations while conducting a saturation patrol between 7 and 11 a.m. Thursday in southwest Topeka's Washburn Rural area.

