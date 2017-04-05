World War I keepsakes shown to Topeka...

World War I keepsakes shown to Topeka West class as anniversary of U.S. entry approaches

Lorie Booher, a teacher at Topeka West High School, on Wednesday showed her students in an honors world history class these photos of her grandfather, World War I soldier Howard Bricker, in his uniform on the right, and her grandmother, Francesca "Fannie" Long Bricker, on the left. Lorie Booher, a teacher at Topeka West High School, on Wednesday showed her students in an honors world history class this postcard her grandfather, World War I soldier Howard Bricker, sent to her grandmother, Francesca "Fannie" Long Bricker, before their marriage while he was recuperating from the Spanish flu at a military hospital.

